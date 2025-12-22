OpenAI reportedly dramatically improved its compute profit margins

OpenAI has reportedly made major strides in improving the profitability of its AI services. The company's compute margin—the share of revenue left after paying for server costs from paying users—jumped from around 35 percent in January 2024 to roughly 70 percent by October 2025, according to internal financial data obtained by The Information. For comparison, Anthropic is expected to reach 53 percent by year's end.

OpenAI achieved these gains by cutting rental costs for computing power, optimizing its models, and launching a pricier subscription tier. Still, the company has a long road ahead before reaching profitability. CEO Sam Altman continues to plan major investments in additional computing power while pursuing further circular business arrangements.

OpenAI is reportedly working on a funding round of up to 100 billion dollars.

