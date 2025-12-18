OpenAI reportedly seeking up to $100 billion in new funding round

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI is in early talks with investors about a massive funding round that could push the company's valuation to around $750 billion, according to The Information. The company could raise tens of billions of dollars, potentially as much as $100 billion.

The discussions are still in their early stages, and nothing is set in stone. At this valuation, the deal would mark a 50 percent jump from OpenAI's last share sale in October.

Amazon is also in talks to invest $10 billion or more. It's the kind of circular AI deal that's become common: Amazon hands OpenAI cash, and OpenAI turns around and spends it on Amazon's chips and cloud services.

According to The Information, OpenAI has reached an annualized revenue run rate of $19 billion, keeping the company on pace to hit its $20 billion target by year's end. The company is projecting $30 billion in revenue for 2026, rising to around $200 billion by 2030. But these ambitious growth targets come with an enormous cash burn of roughly $26 billion for this year and next.

