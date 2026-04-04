OpenAI reshuffles leadership as health issues force key executives to step back

Several leadership changes are underway at OpenAI. Fidji Simo, CEO of the newly created "AGI Deployment" division, is taking sick leave for several weeks to deal with an autoimmune disease affecting her nervous system. While she's away, OpenAI President Greg Brockman will take over product responsibilities, including the company's super app plans. On the business side, CSO Jason Kwon, CFO Sarah Friar, and CRO Denise Dresser will step in.

Head of Marketing Kate Rouch is also stepping down for health reasons. Rouch plans to return in a smaller role once her health improves. Gary Briggs will fill in as her temporary replacement.

COO Brad Lightcap is stepping down as well, moving to a new "special projects" team reporting directly to CEO Sam Altman. Dresser is picking up most of his responsibilities. Lightcap's work on government relations and "OpenAI for Countries" shifts to the strategy department.

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