AI in practice
Update
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI rolls back ChatGPT model update after complaints about tone

GPT-Image-1 prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI rolls back ChatGPT model update after complaints about tone
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Update as of April 29, 2025:

Ad

Sam Altman has shared a follow-up update on X, announcing that the most recent GPT-4o changes have been fully rolled back for free-tier users overnight. According to Altman, the rollback for paying users will be completed later today. OpenAI says it is continuing to work on adjustments to the model’s personality and plans to share more details in the coming days.

Former Microsoft executive Mikhail Parakhin suggested, it's not as easy for OpenAI to change model behavior through prompting alone, because once a model is fine-tuned to be sycophantic, that behavior becomes embedded in the weights and cannot be reversed simply by toggling features on or off.

Update as of April 28, 2025:

Ad
Ad

OpenAI CEO Altman calls ChatGPT 'annoying' as users protest its overly agreeable answers

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has weighed in on recent criticism of GPT-4o’s conversational style. Posting on X, Altman said the latest updates have made GPT-4o "too sycophant-y and annoying," though he added there are positive aspects as well.

The comments follow a wave of social media complaints about the model’s tendency to be overly agreeable. Posts on X have highlighted frustration with the chatbot’s current response style.

OpenAI is now working on short-term fixes, with some changes expected to roll out today and more planned over the week. Altman said the company will share what it learns from these adjustments at a later date.

He also acknowledged the need for more flexibility, writing, "yeah eventually we clearly need to be able to offer multiple options."

Original article from April 26, 2025:

Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

ChatGPT gets an update: OpenAI promises a more intuitive GPT-4o

OpenAI is rolling out an update to GPT-4o in ChatGPT, but as usual there's no official changelog to pore over.

The company says the new version tweaks when and how GPT-4o saves memories, sharpens its skills in STEM subjects—math, computer science, natural sciences, and engineering—and is supposed to drive conversations more actively toward "productive results." The goal is a model that feels more "intuitive and effective across a variety of tasks."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman describes the update as "improved both intelligence and personality," but admits it still "glazes too much"—promising that a fix is on the horizon.

Image: via OpenAI

As for the lack of detailed release notes, OpenAI has said before that it wants to offer more insight into how model behavior changes over time, but cannot—at least not yet. In a previous statement, the company explained that there is still a shortage of advanced research methods for systematically tracking and communicating subtle improvements at scale. Model updates, as OpenAI describes them, are less of a clean industrial process and more of an "artisanal, multi-person effort."

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

On the API side, the "chatgpt-4o-latest" endpoint continues to point to the most recent ChatGPT model. For developers seeking a more stable alternative, OpenAI is now offering access to the new GPT-4.1 series, positioned as a steadier API option.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI Sam Altman via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

ChatGPT search hits a billion weekly queries as OpenAI bets big on AI-powered shopping

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Realms of Flow brings beautiful new VR experiences to Meta Quest Pico 4 Ultra set to power Varonia’s free-roaming VR arcades Reebok launches smart glasses for athletes with ChatGPT powered voice assistant MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

ChatGPT is a sycophant because users couldn’t handle the truth about themselves

AI in practice

Deep Research feature now available to free ChatGPT users

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI rolls back ChatGPT model update after complaints about tone

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

AI research

OpenAI's o3 is less AGI than originally measured

AI research

So-called reasoning models are more efficient but not more capable than regular LLMs, study finds

Google News