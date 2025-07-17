AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI rolls out "High Input Fidelity" for more precise image editing

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI has upgraded its image editing API with a feature called "High Input Fidelity," designed to preserve fine details like faces, logos, and other intricate elements during edits. Users can now make targeted changes to specific features such as facial expressions, clothing, or objects without affecting the rest of the image. According to the company, adding or removing individual objects now works more reliably as well. According to OpenAI staff, the feature is already live in ChatGPT and Sora.

