OpenAI rolls out Operator to more countries

OpenAI Operator is now available in more countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. The EU has been left out for now, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland. However, work is continuing to make Operator available in these countries as well, the company said. The AI agent can operate a web browser independently and is currently only available to ChatGPT Pro users. OpenAI plans to extend the service to Plus, Team, and Enterprise users at a later date. The Deep Research feature, introduced shortly after Operator, has only recently become available in the EU.

