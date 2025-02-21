AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI rolls out Operator to more countries

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI Operator is now available in more countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. The EU has been left out for now, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland. However, work is continuing to make Operator available in these countries as well, the company said. The AI agent can operate a web browser independently and is currently only available to ChatGPT Pro users. OpenAI plans to extend the service to Plus, Team, and Enterprise users at a later date. The Deep Research feature, introduced shortly after Operator, has only recently become available in the EU.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says self-claiming AGI is "nonsensical benchmark hacking"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest: Zen Studios is bringing its million-selling pinball simulation into Virtual Reality The Starfield VR mod lets you experience the sci-fi epic in a new way Combat Waffle's next VR shooter: Silent North's Meta Quest release is getting closer MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Spotify opens platform to more AI-generated audiobooks

AI in practice

GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 to be available "soon" for chat and API

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI rolls out Operator to more countries

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

AI research

AI language models struggle to connect the dots in long texts, study finds

AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

Google News