OpenAI says "chat is dead" and plans to rebuild ChatGPT as a full-blown agent app

"Chat is dead," a senior OpenAI employee told the Financial Times. The company is shifting from chatbots that answer questions to agents that handle tasks on their own. That shift is driving ChatGPT's biggest overhaul since its 2022 launch, turning the chatbot into a "superapp" bundling coding tools, AI agents, and partner integrations with companies like Canva and Booking.

Chief product officer Thibault Sottiaux told the FT: "It will transcend the actual surface . . . what we're building towards is where you have your own personal agent that is capable of helping you . . . across everything in your life, be it personally or at work." The reporting draws on more than a dozen current and former employees. OpenAI already confirmed it's working on a "super app."

In the coming weeks, OpenAI will redesign ChatGPT's web and mobile interface, adding features that steer users toward coding, image generation, and partner apps. Over time, those nudges should fade as the models learn to figure out what you need on their own. ChatGPT, Codex, and other product teams have already been merged under Sottiaux.

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