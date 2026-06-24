OpenAI says ChatGPT Instant now better understands what users actually want

OpenAI is updating GPT-5.5 Instant, its most-used model in ChatGPT. The goal is better conversation quality, especially when users make decisions, seek advice, or compare options, OpenAI writes. The model now better identifies "the underlying goal behind a question" and carries context across multiple turns. Complex prompts with several conditions get more complete answers. When users push back or clarify, the model "should adapt more effectively instead of repeating its original approach."

Local business and shopping queries also improve, OpenAI claims. The model makes better use of location data and pulls together recommendations, business info, and images "more coherently." Responses overall should feel "less templated and more intentionally designed."

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