OpenAI says ChatGPT update improves response style and quality

OpenAI released an update for GPT-5.2 Instant in ChatGPT and the API on February 10, 2026. The company says the update improves response style and quality, with more measured, contextually appropriate tone and clearer answers to advice and how-to questions that place the most important information up front. CEO Sam Altman addressed the scope of the changes: "Not a huge change, but hopefully you find it a little better."

The update targets the "Instant" variant, the model without reasoning steps. In the API, developers can access it via "gpt-5.2-chat-latest". In ChatGPT, users need to switch to "Instant" in the model picker. The model also kicks in automatically when GPT-5's router determines a reasoning model isn't necessary, or when users have run out of credits for heavier models, something that happens especially often on the free tier.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1