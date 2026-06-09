OpenAI says going public is "a complicated set of tradeoffs" and is unsure about the timing

OpenAI has confidentially filed an S-1 registration, the first formal step toward a potential IPO. The company announced the filing on X, saying it expected the news "to leak so we're just announcing it."

What's striking is how defensive OpenAI sounds about what comes next: there's no set timeline, and while the company says some business goals are easier to chase as a private company, it also wants to keep the door open to listing sooner "if that ends up being best," a "complicated set of tradeoffs," as OpenAI put it.

There's another factor that might explain OpenAI's hesitation. Its biggest rival, Anthropic, recently filed its own IPO paperwork with the SEC. The two companies are in a race, and Anthropic looks better positioned right now thanks to a leaner cost structure and faster revenue growth. That likely explains OpenAI's thinking: go public either before Anthropic, which may be hard to pull off, or not right after, where the comparison would hurt.

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