OpenAI says it hit its 10 gigawatt compute goal years ahead of schedule

OpenAI says it has reached its goal of 10 gigawatts of AI compute capacity in the United States several years ahead of schedule. The target was originally set for 2029, the company said in a blog post. Three of those 10 gigawatts were contracted in the last 90 days alone, including 2 gigawatts from Amazon. For context, one gigawatt can power roughly 750,000 U.S. homes at once.

OpenAI plans to keep expanding its compute capacity in the coming years. At the same time, the company has pulled back from several projects: an expansion of the Stargate data center in Texas was rejected, a project in the UK was paused due to high energy costs, and a site in Norway was dropped entirely.

The Stargate project was announced in early 2025 as a $500 billion initiative with Oracle and SoftBank.

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