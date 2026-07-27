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OpenAI says more workers are using ChatGPT to do other people's jobs

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jul 27, 2026

OpenAI says more people are using AI for work outside their professions. The company calls this "task crossover." Of more than 800,000 work-related ChatGPT messages analyzed, 43.5 percent of job-specific queries involved another profession. Marketing and engineering tasks crossed over most often. Users handled work once left to specialists, including contract reviews, data analysis, and website troubleshooting.

At small businesses, non-specialists are especially likely to use AI for marketing tasks. | Image: OpenAI

The effect is stronger at smaller companies, where dedicated specialist teams are less common. OpenAI sees the usage data as an early signal that job profiles are shifting, even before job titles or descriptions catch up. OpenAI classified tasks using the U.S. occupational database O*NET, which maps activities to standard job profiles. It excluded common tasks such as writing, summarizing, and scheduling.

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Source: OpenAI