OpenAI seeks advertising lead to oversee monetization for ChatGPT

OpenAI is hiring a manager to lead advertising efforts for ChatGPT. According to Alex Heath, Fidji Simo, who has served as CEO of applications at OpenAI since August, is meeting with candidates, including some from her former Facebook network. The new position will oversee all monetization strategies for ChatGPT, including ad products and subscription models, and will report directly to Simo. Simo now manages all areas of OpenAI except for research, infrastructure, hardware, and security, which remain under Sam Altman's leadership.

ChatGPT ads have been expected for some time. Earlier leaks revealed that OpenAI plans to generate tens of billions in revenue from free users by 2030.

