OpenAI shifts the boundary of automated reasoning with a "milestone in AI mathematics" that experts are now unpacking

What's striking is where the tools came from: not geometry, but algebraic number theory. Instead of working with classical point grids, the model used complex number systems whose internal symmetries translate into especially dense point patterns. These tools have been standard in number theory for decades. Applying them to a basic problem in plane geometry, however, was considered far-fetched by the mathematicians involved.

OpenAI's model found a new point arrangement that produces noticeably more unit-distance pairs than the classic square grid. Will Sawin of Princeton University puts the gain at roughly one percent more pairs per doubling of the point count. That sounds small. In context, it's significant, as Erdős's conjecture said virtually no such gain was possible at all. The problem isn't fully solved, though: a theoretical upper bound known since 1984 still sits well above what the new construction achieves.

The problem itself is deceptively simple: place a certain number of points on a sheet of paper. How many pairs of points can be exactly one unit apart? In 1946, Erdős conjectured that a simple arrangement on a slightly skewed square grid was already close to optimal. That arrangement produces a number of pairs that grows only barely faster than the number of points itself. According to mathematician Thomas Bloom, Erdős had offered $500 for a disproof. The problem is considered "possibly the best known (and simplest to explain) problem in combinatorial geometry," according to the standard reference Research Problems in Discrete Geometry.

An internal reasoning model from OpenAI has disproved the so-called unit distance conjecture posed by Hungarian mathematician Paul Erdős. OpenAI announced the result alongside a companion paper written by nine external mathematicians who verified, shortened, and commented on the proof.

Why humans missed the solution

Thomas Bloom writes in his contribution to the companion paper that four conditions had to line up for a human to have found this solution: you had to spend serious time on the problem, bet against Erdős's established opinion and actually attempt a disproof, want to translate the original construction into the world of number fields, and be sufficiently familiar with the fairly specialized class field theory. "The AI met all of these criteria," Bloom writes. It combines "superhuman levels of patience with familiarity with a vast array of technical machinery."

Sawin adds a technical reason why obvious generalizations failed. The natural approach would have been to pick one extended number system and look at bigger and bigger chunks of it, essentially inflating the old grid in a more complicated number world. According to Sawin, that just leads back to the old Erdős bound. The model's key trick was the opposite: it kept the scale fixed within each number system but switched to progressively richer number systems at every step. Why that particular switch works wasn't obvious to any human, Sawin writes.

Bloom had listed this problem just one month before the AI solution in a blog post as one of his "Top 10 Erdős Problems." His motivation: some observers had looked at earlier AI solutions to simpler Erdős problems and concluded that all of the mathematician's questions were trivial. Bloom wanted to show that many Erdős problems have spawned decades of deep methods.

The unit distance conjecture was the only discrete geometry problem on his list, precisely because it "has resisted proof for decades." Bloom pointed out that the upper bound established in 1984 by Spencer, Szemerédi, and Trotter hadn't been improved in over 40 years: "This problem serves as a great example that, despite some spectacular results in recent years in discrete geometry, we are still a long way from understanding even some of the most basic questions." He didn't expect an AI to crack this particular problem just one month later: "While I believed that AI would make some progress on at least a couple of the problems in that list eventually, I did not expect this to happen just one month later!"

Reactions from the math community

Noga Alon, one of the leading combinatorialists, calls the result an "outstanding achievement" and describes the surprising finding as a "construction and its analysis apply fairly sophisticated tools from algebraic number theory in an elegant and clever way." Fields Medalist Tim Gowers writes that if a human had submitted the paper to the Annals of Mathematics and asked for a quick assessment, "I would have recommended acceptance without any hesitation." No previous AI-generated proof has come close. Gowers calls it "a milestone in AI mathematics."

Number theorist Arul Shankar sees the work as evidence that current AI models "go beyond just helpers to human mathematicians - they are capable of having original ingenious ideas, and then carrying them out to fruition." Bloom qualifies that: the proof doesn't deliver any fundamentally new geometric tools, the kind a complete proof of the conjecture would likely require. But it shows that "there is a lot more that number theoretic constructions have to say about these sorts of questions than we suspected." He expects "many algebraic number theorists will be taking a close look at other open problems in discrete geometry in the coming months."

Why this case is different

AI systems had already solved or partially solved a whole series of Erdős problems in recent months. The platform erdosproblems.com, maintained by Bloom, catalogs around 1,000 problems. According to Fields Medalist Terence Tao, about 380 of them were solved by September 2025. During a chaotic stretch in early 2026, roughly 50 more fell, some by humans, some by AI, some by a mix. Several of those solutions fit on a few pages or were at the level of challenging homework exercises.

That's exactly what drove Bloom to compile his top-10 list. He noticed that he "have, unfortunately, seen some mathematicians grow dismissive of Erdős problems recently, perhaps because they have seen reports of AI solving problems on this site that turned out to be quite simple, and wrongly generalised this to assume that all problems posed by Erdős are amusing novelties, of the level of olympiad problems."

The unit distance disproof is explicitly placed in a different category, both in the companion paper and by OpenAI. According to OpenAI, this is "the first time that a prominent open problem, central to a subfield of mathematics, has been solved autonomously by AI." Bloom describes his own reaction: his big surprise was "dampened slightly" when he learned it was a disproof, and dampened further when he saw the construction.

Still, the finding stands: unlike the previous Erdős solutions, this isn't an accessible exercise. It's a problem considered hard for eight decades, with an upper bound unchanged since 1984, whose solution required tools from a distant field.

Gowers sums it up: had a human submitted the work, he would have accepted it for the Annals of Mathematics "without any hesitation." No prior AI-generated proof has come close.

What the result says about math itself

Several of the mathematicians involved use the companion paper to reflect on the structural consequences of AI contributions to their field. Co-author Daniel Litt asks uncomfortable questions: why do famous problems exist that can be solved with a relatively short, clever argument? His guess: either researchers cling to suboptimal assumptions—like Erdős's own belief that his conjecture was correct—or the solution demands ideas from areas most people in the relevant field don't know well.

"These explanations, if correct, should cause us some discomfort," Litt writes. "They suggest that incentives towards specialization and silo-ing, though understandable, have cost us some high-quality science." Litt contrasts the human approach, where a researcher digs deep into a few questions out of personal curiosity, with the current AI mode of systematically working through entire problem lists. That amounts to "a vast expansion of the attention aimed at mathematical problems."

Gowers is candid about his own reaction. When he initially assumed that the AI had proved the conjecture rather than disproved it, he spent the evening "adjusting my world view: if AI could come up with a proof like that, then maybe it would be all over for mathematicians very soon." The next morning, when the mistake was cleared up, it was "a big relief." A disproof can be imagined as the result of patience and trial and error. A real proof would have required "deep insight" and that would have been unsettling.

In the companion paper, Gowers develops his own measure for proof difficulty. He calls it "Kolmogorov complexity modulo experts" - the length of the shortest sequence of hints an expert would need to reconstruct the proof independently. His tentative take: AI isn't broadly better than humans yet, but it has advantages on certain problem types. It has "encyclopaedic knowledge of mathematics," worries less about time management, and can therefore "afford to try quite hard to prove statements that seem unlikely to be true."

Even so, he says progress won't plateau. There will soon be AI solutions "that we will find hard to explain away as easier than expected with hindsight." Even if AI can't find long, complex proofs, "we have still probably entered an era where it will become very difficult for humans to compete with AI at solving mathematical problems."

Bloom takes a middle position. To his own test question—whether the proof taught the field something new about the problem—he answers with a "moderated yes." Number-theoretic constructions apparently have more to say about these kinds of questions than anyone suspected, and the required number theory can run very deep. Some in the field may be disappointed that the proof doesn't deliver "powerful new geometric tools" or unexpected structural results, the kind a full proof of the conjecture would likely need. The solution is, "with the benefit of hindsight," a natural generalization, but "highly non-trivial." It took four rare coincidences for a human to have found it.

Bloom describes the AI's strength this way: it combines "superhuman levels of patience" with "familiarity with a vast array of technical machinery" and stubbornly pursues "paths that a human may have dismissed as not worth their time to explore." His outlook: "The frontiers of knowledge are very spiky, and no doubt the coming months and years will see similar successes in many other areas of mathematics, where long-standing open problems are resolved by an AI revealing unexpected connections and pushing the existing technical machinery to its limit."

Humans and machines split the work

The companion paper OpenAI published is itself a preview of how labor might be divided between AI and researchers going forward. The original proof generated by the model was, according to Bloom, "completely valid," but the human authors "significantly improved" it. Only Sawin's refinement produced the concrete measure of improvement. The version printed in the companion paper is shorter and more general than the original.

That second step was recently the focus of a talk by Tao at the Future of Mathematics Symposium at Stanford. Tao argues that mathematical practice is currently experiencing "proof indigestion": AI systems generate and verify proofs faster and faster, but human digestion, meaning understanding, explaining, contextualizing, and building on results, can't keep up. His bar for whether a solution is truly complete: can someone give a talk about it and answer questions? In the case of the unit distance disproof, nine prominent mathematicians agreed to do exactly that work. Whether that standard can scale is another question entirely.