OpenAI ships API upgrades targeting voice reliability and agent speed for developers

OpenAI has shipped two API updates for developers: the new gpt-realtime-1.5 model for the real-time API is designed to make voice commands more reliable. In internal testing, OpenAI saw roughly a ten percent improvement in transcribing numbers and letters, a five percent bump in logical audio tasks, and seven percent better instruction following. The audio model has also been updated to version 1.5.

The Responses API also now supports WebSockets. Instead of retransmitting the full context with every request, this opens a persistent connection that only sends new data as it comes in. According to OpenAI, the change speeds up complex AI agents with many tool calls by 20 to 40 percent.

