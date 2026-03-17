OpenAI ships GPT-5.4 mini and nano, faster and more capable but up to 4x pricier
Key Points
- OpenAI has launched two new compact models, GPT-5.4 mini and nano, specifically optimized for coding, subagents, and computer control.
- In its Codex platform, OpenAI showcases a subagent architecture where a larger model like GPT-5.4 handles planning and coordination while delegating simpler subtasks to GPT-5.4 mini.
- The new models come at a significantly higher price point than their predecessors: GPT-5.4 mini costs three times more per million input tokens and over twice as much for output compared to GPT-5 mini, while GPT-5.4 nano is up to four times pricier than its predecessor on input.
OpenAI has released two new compact models—GPT-5.4 mini and nano—built for coding assistants, subagents, and computer control. GPT-5.4 mini nearly matches the full model's performance, but both new models come with a steep price hike over their predecessors.
OpenAI says GPT-5.4 mini delivers major improvements over GPT-5 mini in coding, reasoning, multimodal understanding, and tool usage, while running more than twice as fast. The model gets close to the much larger GPT-5.4 across several benchmarks, hitting 54.4 percent vs. 57.7 percent on the coding benchmark SWE-Bench Pro and 72.1 percent vs. 75.0 percent on OSWorld-Verified, which measures computer usage capabilities.
|Benchmark
|GPT-5.4
|GPT-5.4 mini
|GPT-5.4 nano
|GPT-5 mini
|SWE-Bench Pro
|57.7%
|54.4%
|52.4%
|45.7%
|Terminal-Bench 2.0
|75.1%
|60.0%
|46.3%
|38.2%
|Toolathlon
|54.6%
|42.9%
|35.5%
|26.9%
|GPQA Diamond
|93.0%
|88.0%
|82.8%
|81.6%
|OSWorld-Verified
|75.0%
|72.1%
|39.0%
|42.0%
GPT-5.4 nano is the smallest and cheapest option. OpenAI recommends it for classification, data extraction, ranking, and coding subagents that handle simpler supporting tasks. This model is also a big step up from GPT-5 nano.
Big brain plans, small brain grinds
The subagent setup OpenAI shows off in Codex is worth a closer look: a larger model like GPT-5.4 handles planning, coordination, and final evaluation, while farming out parallel subtasks to GPT-5.4 mini or nano subagents.
Those subtasks include things like searching a codebase, scanning large files, or processing supporting docs. OpenAI says GPT-5.4 mini burns only 30 percent of the GPT-5.4 quota in Codex, which should cut costs for simpler tasks to roughly a third.
The mini model also shows a huge jump in computer control. GPT-5.4 mini scored 72.1 percent on the OSWorld Verified benchmark, just a hair behind the full GPT-5.4 at 75.0 percent. GPT-5 mini only managed 42.0 percent.
Coding
|Benchmark
|GPT-5.4
|GPT-5.4 mini
|GPT-5.4 nano
|GPT-5 mini
|SWE-bench Pro (Public)
|57.7%
|54.4%
|52.4%
|45.7%
|Terminal-Bench 2.0
|75.1%
|60.0%
|46.3%
|38.2%
Tool-calling
|Benchmark
|GPT-5.4
|GPT-5.4 mini
|GPT-5.4 nano
|GPT-5 mini
|MCP Atlas
|67.2%
|57.7%
|56.1%
|47.6%
|Toolathlon
|54.6%
|42.9%
|35.5%
|26.9%
|τ2-bench (telecom)
|98.9%
|93.4%
|92.5%
|74.1%
Intelligence
|Benchmark
|GPT-5.4
|GPT-5.4 mini
|GPT-5.4 nano
|GPT-5 mini
|GPQA Diamond
|93.0%
|88.0%
|82.8%
|81.6%
|HLE w/ tool
|52.1%
|41.5%
|37.7%
|31.6%
|HLE w/o tools
|39.8%
|28.2%
|24.3%
|18.3%
MM / Vision / CUA
|Benchmark
|GPT-5.4
|GPT-5.4 mini
|GPT-5.4 nano
|GPT-5 mini
|OSWorld-Verified
|75.0%
|72.1%
|39.0%
|42.0%
|MMMUPro w/ Python
|81.5%
|78.0%
|69.5%
|74.1%
|MMMUPro
|81.2%
|76.6%
|66.1%
|67.5%
|OmniDocBench 1.5 (no tools, lower is better)
|0.109
|0.1263
|0.2419
|0.1791
Long context
|Benchmark
|GPT-5.4
|GPT-5.4 mini
|GPT-5.4 nano
|GPT-5 mini
|OpenAI MRCR v2 8-needle 64K-128K
|86.0%
|47.7%
|44.2%
|35.1%
|OpenAI MRCR v2 8-needle 128K-256K
|79.3%
|33.6%
|33.1%
|19.4%
|Graphwalks BFS 0K-128K
|93.1%
|76.3%
|73.4%
|73.4%
|Graphwalks parents 0-128K (accuracy)
|89.8%
|71.5%
|50.8%
|64.3%
Better performance comes at up to 4x the price
GPT-5.4 mini is now available through the API, Codex, and ChatGPT at $0.75 per million input tokens and $4.50 per million output tokens. Nano is API-only at $0.20 per million input tokens and $1.25 per million output tokens. Both models support a 400,000-token context window.
Compared to the previous mini and nano models in the GPT-5 lineup, that's a serious price bump. According to OpenAI's pricing page, GPT-5 mini ran $0.25 per million input tokens and $2.00 per million output tokens. GPT-5 nano was $0.05 input and $0.40 output per million tokens.
|Model
|Input (per 1M tokens)
|Output (per 1M tokens)
|Input markup
|Output markup
|GPT-5.4 mini
|$0.75
|$4.50
|3.0x
|2.25x
|GPT-5.4 nano
|$0.20
|$1.25
|4.0x
|3.125x
|GPT-5 mini
|$0.25
|$2.00
|-
|-
|GPT-5 nano
|$0.05
|$0.40
|-
|-
OpenAI likely justifies the higher prices by pointing to the performance gains, which bring these compact models much closer to the full-size versions that cost significantly more to run.
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