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OpenAI ships GPT-5.4 mini and nano, faster and more capable but up to 4x pricier

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Mar 17, 2026
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Nano Banana Pro prompted by THE DECODER

Key Points

  • OpenAI has launched two new compact models, GPT-5.4 mini and nano, specifically optimized for coding, subagents, and computer control.
  • In its Codex platform, OpenAI showcases a subagent architecture where a larger model like GPT-5.4 handles planning and coordination while delegating simpler subtasks to GPT-5.4 mini.
  • The new models come at a significantly higher price point than their predecessors: GPT-5.4 mini costs three times more per million input tokens and over twice as much for output compared to GPT-5 mini, while GPT-5.4 nano is up to four times pricier than its predecessor on input.

OpenAI has released two new compact models—GPT-5.4 mini and nano—built for coding assistants, subagents, and computer control. GPT-5.4 mini nearly matches the full model's performance, but both new models come with a steep price hike over their predecessors.

OpenAI says GPT-5.4 mini delivers major improvements over GPT-5 mini in coding, reasoning, multimodal understanding, and tool usage, while running more than twice as fast. The model gets close to the much larger GPT-5.4 across several benchmarks, hitting 54.4 percent vs. 57.7 percent on the coding benchmark SWE-Bench Pro and 72.1 percent vs. 75.0 percent on OSWorld-Verified, which measures computer usage capabilities.

Benchmark GPT-5.4 GPT-5.4 mini GPT-5.4 nano GPT-5 mini
SWE-Bench Pro 57.7% 54.4% 52.4% 45.7%
Terminal-Bench 2.0 75.1% 60.0% 46.3% 38.2%
Toolathlon 54.6% 42.9% 35.5% 26.9%
GPQA Diamond 93.0% 88.0% 82.8% 81.6%
OSWorld-Verified 75.0% 72.1% 39.0% 42.0%

GPT-5.4 nano is the smallest and cheapest option. OpenAI recommends it for classification, data extraction, ranking, and coding subagents that handle simpler supporting tasks. This model is also a big step up from GPT-5 nano.

Big brain plans, small brain grinds

The subagent setup OpenAI shows off in Codex is worth a closer look: a larger model like GPT-5.4 handles planning, coordination, and final evaluation, while farming out parallel subtasks to GPT-5.4 mini or nano subagents.

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Those subtasks include things like searching a codebase, scanning large files, or processing supporting docs. OpenAI says GPT-5.4 mini burns only 30 percent of the GPT-5.4 quota in Codex, which should cut costs for simpler tasks to roughly a third.

The mini model also shows a huge jump in computer control. GPT-5.4 mini scored 72.1 percent on the OSWorld Verified benchmark, just a hair behind the full GPT-5.4 at 75.0 percent. GPT-5 mini only managed 42.0 percent.

Coding

Benchmark GPT-5.4 GPT-5.4 mini GPT-5.4 nano GPT-5 mini
SWE-bench Pro (Public) 57.7% 54.4% 52.4% 45.7%
Terminal-Bench 2.0 75.1% 60.0% 46.3% 38.2%

Tool-calling

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Benchmark GPT-5.4 GPT-5.4 mini GPT-5.4 nano GPT-5 mini
MCP Atlas 67.2% 57.7% 56.1% 47.6%
Toolathlon 54.6% 42.9% 35.5% 26.9%
τ2-bench (telecom) 98.9% 93.4% 92.5% 74.1%

Intelligence

Benchmark GPT-5.4 GPT-5.4 mini GPT-5.4 nano GPT-5 mini
GPQA Diamond 93.0% 88.0% 82.8% 81.6%
HLE w/ tool 52.1% 41.5% 37.7% 31.6%
HLE w/o tools 39.8% 28.2% 24.3% 18.3%

MM / Vision / CUA

Benchmark GPT-5.4 GPT-5.4 mini GPT-5.4 nano GPT-5 mini
OSWorld-Verified 75.0% 72.1% 39.0% 42.0%
MMMUPro w/ Python 81.5% 78.0% 69.5% 74.1%
MMMUPro 81.2% 76.6% 66.1% 67.5%
OmniDocBench 1.5 (no tools, lower is better) 0.109 0.1263 0.2419 0.1791

Long context

Benchmark GPT-5.4 GPT-5.4 mini GPT-5.4 nano GPT-5 mini
OpenAI MRCR v2 8-needle 64K-128K 86.0% 47.7% 44.2% 35.1%
OpenAI MRCR v2 8-needle 128K-256K 79.3% 33.6% 33.1% 19.4%
Graphwalks BFS 0K-128K 93.1% 76.3% 73.4% 73.4%
Graphwalks parents 0-128K (accuracy) 89.8% 71.5% 50.8% 64.3%

Better performance comes at up to 4x the price

GPT-5.4 mini is now available through the API, Codex, and ChatGPT at $0.75 per million input tokens and $4.50 per million output tokens. Nano is API-only at $0.20 per million input tokens and $1.25 per million output tokens. Both models support a 400,000-token context window.

Compared to the previous mini and nano models in the GPT-5 lineup, that's a serious price bump. According to OpenAI's pricing page, GPT-5 mini ran $0.25 per million input tokens and $2.00 per million output tokens. GPT-5 nano was $0.05 input and $0.40 output per million tokens.

Model Input (per 1M tokens) Output (per 1M tokens) Input markup Output markup
GPT-5.4 mini $0.75 $4.50 3.0x 2.25x
GPT-5.4 nano $0.20 $1.25 4.0x 3.125x
GPT-5 mini $0.25 $2.00 - -
GPT-5 nano $0.05 $0.40 - -

OpenAI likely justifies the higher prices by pointing to the performance gains, which bring these compact models much closer to the full-size versions that cost significantly more to run.

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Source: OpenAI