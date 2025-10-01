AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI teams up with Samsung and SK to expand AI data centers in South Korea

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Samsung and SK are teaming up with OpenAI to boost South Korea's AI infrastructure as part of the Stargate initiative. The plan includes ramping up DRAM chip production through Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, along with building new data centers. OpenAI has signed several agreements to support the effort, including one with the Ministry of Science to scout potential data center sites outside Seoul.

The new agreements also include a separate partnership with SK Telecom to explore building an AI data center in South Korea. OpenAI has also signed deals with Samsung C&T, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Samsung SDS to evaluate options for expanding data center capacity in the country.

