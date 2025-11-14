AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI tests group chats in ChatGPT

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is testing a group chat feature for ChatGPT in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Zealand. Users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans can chat together with other people and ChatGPT in the same conversation. The system won't pull in personal memories from private chats. ChatGPT jumps in based on context or when someone addresses it directly.

Ad
Image: OpenAI

The responses run on the GPT-5.1-Auto model. Participants can join through invitation links, manage groups, and customize ChatGPT's settings individually. Users under 18 get automatic content restrictions, and parents can disable the feature entirely.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5.1 API with improved coding capabilities and new developer features

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI pushes ChatGPT toward a more personal assistant with GPT-5.1 update

AI in practice

The New York Times wants OpenAI to hand over 20 million ChatGPT conversations

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI tests group chats in ChatGPT

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

German court deepens the split on AI and copyright with its latest ruling

AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

Google News