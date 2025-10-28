AI research
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI tightens ChatGPT safeguards for mental health conversations

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI tightens ChatGPT safeguards for mental health conversations
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI has updated ChatGPT to make its responses more consistent and reliable during sensitive mental health discussions.

Ad

The changes target three areas: psychotic or manic symptoms, suicidal thoughts and self-harm, and emotional dependence on AI. According to OpenAI, the share of non-compliant responses has dropped by 65 to 80 percent, depending on the topic. More than 170 experts in psychiatry, psychology, and medical care were involved in the process.

Testing shows substantial progress. For psychosis-related prompts, rule-following jumped from 27 to 92 percent. Suicide-related responses improved from 77 to 91 percent, and compliance for emotional dependency issues climbed from 50 to 97 percent. External experts reviewed over 1,800 model outputs. On average, GPT-5 generated 39 to 52 percent fewer problematic answers than GPT-4o. OpenAI also reports that the updated model is now over 95 percent reliable even in longer, more challenging conversations.

ChatGPT now points users more directly to mental health resources and makes it clear that it isn't a substitute for real human relationships. This marks a shift from OpenAI's earlier push to make ChatGPT more empathetic and human-like. A leaked strategy paper from January 2025 even described "interactions with real people" as competition for ChatGPT in the company's efforts to create a "super assistant."

Ad
Ad

This underscores a real dilemma for OpenAI. The company wants ChatGPT to promote psychological stability and safety, but many users are drawn to the kind of human-like interactions that can be risky, especially for people in crisis. At the same time, building a more "sticky" product—one that users feel emotionally attached to—can drive engagement and success.

OpenAI now has to walk a fine line, balancing psychological safety and responsible system behavior with intense pressure to scale quickly and turn users into paying customers.

How many people are affected each week

These kinds of conversations are still rare, but the numbers add up. OpenAI estimates that about 0.07 percent of weekly active users show signs of psychosis or mania. Suicide or self-harm indicators, and signs of emotional dependence, appear in about 0.15 percent.

With roughly 800 million users every week, that means about 560,000 people could show psychotic symptoms and 1.2 million could show suicidal tendencies or emotional dependence every week.

OpenAI cautions that these numbers are rough estimates and that risk categories overlap. But the scale makes clear why better safety systems matter.

Recommendation
AI research

Study reveals AI models have hidden capabilities they can't access through normal prompts

Why chatbots can pose mental health risks

As chatbots like ChatGPT become more common, their psychological impact is under growing scrutiny. Experts warn that there are real risks, especially for people struggling with mental health issues.

Emotional dependency is one of the main concerns. Heavy, ongoing use can lead people to treat ChatGPT as a replacement for real social contact. Research shows that users who describe ChatGPT as a "friend" are more likely to form emotional attachments, which can sometimes harm their well-being.

Another risk is that chatbots can reinforce false beliefs, especially when users interact with them alone and without human input. This can worsen pathological thinking in people prone to delusions. Danish psychiatrist Søren Dinesen Østergaard has seen a sharp rise in such cases, and is calling for more research and clear guidelines on how to manage AI in mental health care.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI has updated ChatGPT to ensure it responds more reliably and according to guidelines when dealing with sensitive issues like psychosis, suicidal thoughts, and emotional dependency.
  • These changes were made because hundreds of thousands of users are believed to be at risk of mental health challenges each week.
  • Experts caution that chatbots can encourage emotional dependency and reinforce harmful thought patterns, particularly among individuals with a history of mental health problems.
Sources
OpenAI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

ChatGPT's memory could turn personal details into ads OpenAI CEO Altman once called dystopian

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI positions ChatGPT as a search engine for work data with Company Knowledge

AI in practice

OpenAI tightens Sora 2 safeguards after Bryan Cranston's likeness appears without consent

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI tightens ChatGPT safeguards for mental health conversations

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

AI and society

ChatGPT's memory could turn personal details into ads OpenAI CEO Altman once called dystopian

AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

Google News