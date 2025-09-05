AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI to mass-produce custom AI chips with Broadcom

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI will start mass-producing its own AI chips next year in partnership with US semiconductor company Broadcom, according to the Financial Times. The move is designed to reduce OpenAI's reliance on Nvidia and meet growing demand for computing power. On Thursday, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan mentioned a new customer that has committed to $10 billion in chip orders. Several sources confirmed that the customer is OpenAI. The company plans to use the chips exclusively for its own operations and does not intend to sell them to external clients. OpenAI is following a path already taken by Google, Amazon, and Meta, which have all developed specialized chips for AI workloads. CEO Sam Altman recently stressed that OpenAI needs more computing resources for its GPT-5 model and plans to double its computing capacity over the next five months.

