OpenAI to tap 4.5 GW of Oracle data center power for Stargate AI project

OpenAI is set to rent an additional 4.5 gigawatts of computing power from Oracle's US data centers for its Stargate AI project, according to Bloomberg. That amount of energy is roughly equivalent to the electricity use of several million households. To meet the demand, Oracle plans to build new data centers across multiple states, including Texas, Michigan, and Wyoming. The existing Stargate facility in Abilene, Texas, is expected to expand from 1.2 to 2 gigawatts. The deal is part of a broader cloud contract with Oracle valued at $30 billion per year.