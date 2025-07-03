AI in practice
OpenAI to tap 4.5 GW of Oracle data center power for Stargate AI project

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI is set to rent an additional 4.5 gigawatts of computing power from Oracle's US data centers for its Stargate AI project, according to Bloomberg. That amount of energy is roughly equivalent to the electricity use of several million households. To meet the demand, Oracle plans to build new data centers across multiple states, including Texas, Michigan, and Wyoming. The existing Stargate facility in Abilene, Texas, is expected to expand from 1.2 to 2 gigawatts. The deal is part of a broader cloud contract with Oracle valued at $30 billion per year.

