OpenAI turns ChatGPT into a career platform with job search and CV editor

ChatGPT now doubles as a job search tool and resume editor. The new feature surfaces live job listings and freelance gigs from sources like Indeed, Upwork, Appcast, and across the web. OpenAI says results are personalized based on a user's experience, skills, and goals to highlight roles that may be a strong fit. Applications happen directly on the source sites.

Users can also upload or create a resume in ChatGPT, tailor it to a specific role, and download it in a polished, professional format. The job search feature is initially limited to the US across Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. The resume tool is available worldwide in English through the web version for all plans.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1