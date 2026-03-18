OpenAI turns model compression into a talent hunt with its 16 MB "Parameter Golf" challenge

OpenAI challenges researchers to build the best language model in just 16 MB - and uses the competition to scout talent. In an open research competition called "Parameter Golf," OpenAI is asking developers to build the best possible language model under tight constraints: weights and training code combined must stay under 16 MB, and training can take no longer than ten minutes on eight H100 GPUs. Submissions are judged on compression performance against a fixed FineWeb dataset.

OpenAI is putting up one million dollars in computing credits through its partner Runpod. Top performers may get invited for job interviews - the company plans to hire a small group of junior researchers in June, including students and Olympiad winners. The GitHub repository includes baseline models, evaluation scripts, and a public leaderboard. Anyone 18 or older in supported countries can participate through April 30.

The competition for AI talent among big tech companies is more intense than ever. Meta has repeatedly poached top researchers from OpenAI, in some cases offering compensation packages reportedly worth up to 300 million dollars.

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