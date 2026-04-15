OpenAI updates Agents SDK with new sandbox support for safer AI agents

OpenAI has shipped a major update to its Agents SDK. The kit gives developers building blocks for AI agents that can check files, run commands, edit code, and handle longer tasks in protected environments. It bundles tool usage via the Model Context Protocol (MCP), code execution through a shell tool, file editing with an apply-patch tool, and custom instructions through AGENTS.md files. A manifest function describes the workspace and supports local files as well as cloud storage like AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Azure Blob Storage.

The biggest addition is native sandbox support. Agents now run in isolated environments with their own files, tools, and dependencies. The SDK works with providers like Cloudflare, Vercel, E2B, and Modal, and developers can plug in their own sandboxes too. OpenAI says separating control logic from the computing environment should make agents more secure, stable, and easier to scale. If something breaks, the agent can pick up where it left off in a fresh container. The new features are available in Python today, with TypeScript on the way. Standard OpenAI API pricing applies.

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