OpenAI updates GPT-5 tone to sound warmer after user feedback

OpenAI has updated GPT-5 to sound less formal and more personal after users said the model felt too cold. The model will now use phrases like "good question" or "great start" more often, OpenAI said. Internal tests show no increase in flattery, which had been a problem with GPT-4o. The new tone is being rolled out globally within one day.

CEO Sam Altman also said on X that ChatGPT users will soon be able to adjust the AI's style to suit their preferences. More updates are planned.

