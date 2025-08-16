AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI updates GPT-5 tone to sound warmer after user feedback

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI has updated GPT-5 to sound less formal and more personal after users said the model felt too cold. The model will now use phrases like "good question" or "great start" more often, OpenAI said. Internal tests show no increase in flattery, which had been a problem with GPT-4o. The new tone is being rolled out globally within one day.

Ad

CEO Sam Altman also said on X that ChatGPT users will soon be able to adjust the AI's style to suit their preferences. More updates are planned.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI's o3 model outperforms the newer GPT-5 model on complex, multi-app office tasks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

ChatGPT users can now toggle Auto, Fast, and Thinking modes for more control over GPT-5

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responds to GPT-5 backlash, outlines next steps

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI updates GPT-5 tone to sound warmer after user feedback

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

Google News