OpenAI updates Sora rules after offensive Martin Luther King Jr. deepfakes surfaced

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI has paused the use of Martin Luther King Jr.’s likeness in its Sora video tool after users created offensive content, including a clip showing him making monkey noises at a lectern. The King estate called for the ban.

Ad

OpenAI says it will revise its rules for deepfakes—called "cameos" in Sora. Although the company cites "strong free speech interests in depicting historical figures," it now says families and authorized groups should control how public figures are portrayed. Authorized representatives or estate owners can request removal from the tool.

Ad