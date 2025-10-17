AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI updates Sora rules after offensive Martin Luther King Jr. deepfakes surfaced

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI has paused the use of Martin Luther King Jr.’s likeness in its Sora video tool after users created offensive content, including a clip showing him making monkey noises at a lectern. The King estate called for the ban.

Ad

OpenAI says it will revise its rules for deepfakescalled "cameos" in Sora. Although the company cites "strong free speech interests in depicting historical figures," it now says families and authorized groups should control how public figures are portrayed. Authorized representatives or estate owners can request removal from the tool.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI is rolling out new features for ChatGPT and Sora

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Japan warns OpenAI over Sora 2 after AI-generated anime videos spark copyright concerns

AI in practice

OpenAI brings more control to Sora

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI updates Sora rules after offensive Martin Luther King Jr. deepfakes surfaced

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

Google News