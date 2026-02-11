OpenAI upgrades Responses API with features built specifically for long-running AI agents

OpenAI is adding new capabilities to its Responses API that are built specifically for long-running AI agents. The update brings three major features: server-side compression that keeps agent sessions going for hours without blowing past context limits, controlled internet access for OpenAI-hosted containers so they can install libraries and run scripts, and "skills": reusable bundles of instructions, scripts, and files that agents can pull in and execute on demand.

Skills work as a middle layer between system prompts and tools. Instead of stuffing long workflows into every prompt, developers can package them as versioned bundles that only kick in when needed. They ship as ZIP files, support versioning, and work in both hosted and local containers through the API. OpenAI recommends building skills like small command-line programs and pinning specific versions in production.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1