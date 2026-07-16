OpenAI wants developers to stop typing commands and start using a joystick to control their AI agents

OpenAI and keyboard manufacturer Work Louder have unveiled the Codex Micro, a compact hardware controller designed for working with AI agents. Instead of constantly switching between chat windows and typing commands, developers can manage their AI agents through a stripped-down keyboard with joysticks and a rotary dial. The top six keys light up with real-time RGB feedback to show each agent's status, whether it's thinking, working, waiting for input, or done. The joystick triggers common workflows like code reviews, debugging, or refactoring. The rotary dial controls the reasoning level, letting users set how much compute the model should spend on a given task.

The device plugs directly into ChatGPT Codex, where keys can be remapped. Work Louder's Input software also lets users assign custom shortcuts to every key, dial, and joystick movement across six programmable layers. The box includes 32 swappable icon keycaps so users can match the physical layout to their bindings.

The Codex Micro costs $230 but is currently out of stock. Work Louder says quantities are limited. The device connects via Bluetooth or USB-C and works with both Mac and Windows.

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