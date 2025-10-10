OpenAI warns EU regulators about anticompetitive behavior by Google, Microsoft, and Apple

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI has raised concerns with EU competition regulators about possible harmful behavior by Google, Microsoft and Apple. According to a report by Bloomberg, the start-up, which is currently valued at USD 500 billion, met with the office of EU Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera on September 24 and spoke about difficulties in competing with established companies.

Ad

OpenAI called on the authorities to intervene to prevent large platforms from retaining customers. The company cited particular concerns in areas such as cloud computing and app development. Access to important data is crucial for competition in AI markets, OpenAI said. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that the criticism was directed at Google, Microsoft and Apple. The EU Commission did not wish to comment. The warning is not yet a formal competition complaint.

Ad