AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI warns EU regulators about anticompetitive behavior by Google, Microsoft, and Apple

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI has raised concerns with EU competition regulators about possible harmful behavior by Google, Microsoft and Apple. According to a report by Bloomberg, the start-up, which is currently valued at USD 500 billion, met with the office of EU Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera on September 24 and spoke about difficulties in competing with established companies.

Ad

OpenAI called on the authorities to intervene to prevent large platforms from retaining customers. The company cited particular concerns in areas such as cloud computing and app development. Access to important data is crucial for competition in AI markets, OpenAI said. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that the criticism was directed at Google, Microsoft and Apple. The EU Commission did not wish to comment. The warning is not yet a formal competition complaint.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

OpenAI’s “Hacktivate AI” report urges Europe to cut red tape and harmonize digital regulations

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI warns EU regulators about anticompetitive behavior by Google, Microsoft, and Apple

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

Google News