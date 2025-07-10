OpenAI will debut an open-weight LLM soon and launch a browser with integrated AI chat

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI will reportedly soon release a new language model with open weights, alongside its own AI-powered web browser.

The upcoming model, expected next week, is said to match the capabilities of o3-mini, including advanced reasoning, and will be openly accessible for the first time since GPT-2, according to The Verge. OpenAI plans to make the model available through Azure, Hugging Face, and other cloud platforms.

Unlike OpenAI's usual closed-weight models, this release will publish the model's trained parameters, allowing outside developers and companies to run it on their own infrastructure or integrate it into their products.

Competing cloud providers will also be allowed to host and offer the model, marking the first time OpenAI's models could run outside the OpenAI and Microsoft cloud environments. Since the model itself has not been officially announced, there are no details yet on the license terms.

OpenAI building a browser to rival Chrome

Reuters reports that OpenAI is working on a web browser with a built-in ChatGPT interface. Unlike traditional browsers like Google Chrome, the new app is designed to help users complete tasks such as reservations or filling out forms directly on websites without fully loading the pages.

OpenAI aims to weave AI assistants like Operator more deeply into daily routines, changing how people browse by integrating chat as a core feature. This approach could make classic page views less important and shift even more pressure onto the current web search model. Perplexity has already introduced a similar tool called "Comet."

By collecting user data, OpenAI's browser could pose a direct challenge to Google Chrome, which is central to Alphabet's ad business, while also feeding additional usage data into OpenAI's own AI training pipelines. There's no word yet on when the browser will launch.

