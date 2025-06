OpenAI has set the date for its next DevDay: October 6, 2025, in San Francisco. With over 1,500 developers expected, the company says that this will be the largest event of its kind so far. The agenda includes a live-streamed keynote, hands-on workshops featuring the latest models and tools, and more stages and demos than last year. Details are still under wraps, but you can sign up for updates here.

