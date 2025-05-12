AI research
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI's chief scientist Jakub Pachocki says there is evidence that AI models discover novel insights

GPT-Image-1 prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI's chief scientist Jakub Pachocki says there is evidence that AI models discover novel insights
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Jakub Pachocki, who leads advanced model development at OpenAI, says AI's ability to generate knowledge autonomously marks a turning point for business and research.

Ad

According to Pachocki, so-called reasoning models are on track to generate knowledge autonomously. He describes this as a form of "reasoning," though it's fundamentally different from how humans think. "I would say it is a form of reasoning, but that doesn't mean it's the same as how humans reason," he tells Nature.

These models rely on a two-stage learning process. First comes unsupervised pre-training, where the AI absorbs vast amounts of data and builds a "world model"—a kind of internal map of reality, but without any conscious structure or timeline, Pachocki explains.

The second phase uses reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) to turn that foundation into a usable assistant. Pachocki says this step is even more important in the latest reasoning models. Alongside RLHF, OpenAI also relies on more classic reinforcement learning, which works best in tasks with clearly defined right and wrong answers. RLHF can handle messier problems, but it doesn’t scale as well.

Ad
Ad

Pachocki questions whether pre-training and reinforcement learning should even be treated as separate stages. "Reasoning models don't learn how to think in a vacuum, they are rooted in a model that has learned through pre-training," he says. His current work focuses on how the two phases interact and how to combine them—an idea his boss Sam Altman has also recently pointed to.

A new paper suggests that reasoning training doesn't add new capabilities to the models. Instead, it helps them apply what they already know more efficiently, for example by solving known problems in a more structured way.

Push for autonomous research

Pachocki tells Nature that his view of AGI continues to evolve. As a student, he saw mastering Go as a distant milestone—until AlphaGo's win in 2016 shifted his perspective. Since then, other challenges like the Turing test and mathematical problem-solving have also been surpassed much faster than he expected.

Now, Pachocki sees the next major step as economic: AI models that can deliver commercial results and conduct autonomous research. "This for me is closest to what I previously emotionally thought of as AGI," he says.

He expects "substantial progress" in autonomous AI research by the end of the decade, with the first practical applications—such as AI systems that can create software "almost autonomously"—possibly arriving this year.

Recommendation
AI research

Research shows that high-quality education data is key to AI performance

"I definitely believe we have significant evidence that the models are capable of discovering novel insights," Pachocki says.

Microsoft and OpenAI have reportedly agreed to measure AGI's progress using economic metrics, specifically aiming for a $100 billion return on investment—an approach that matches Pachocki's mainly economic definition of AGI. OpenAI has also moved away from the idea of a single dramatic AGI breakthrough.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI's Head of Research, sees "reasoning models" as the next step in AI, with the ability to generate new knowledge autonomously—even though their reasoning differs from human thinking.
  • He is now studying how pre-training and reinforcement learning influence each other and how they might be combined, echoing recent ideas from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that merging these approaches could drive further progress.
  • Pachocki expects that AI systems will be able to perform commercially valuable research on their own by the end of the decade, with early examples such as almost autonomous AI-assisted software development likely to emerge as soon as this year.
Sources
Nature
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Advanced voice feature draws heavy ChatGPT users into emotional bonds, study finds

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The Midnight Walk disappointed me on PSVR 2, but an update offers hope Lara Croft hits Virtual Reality and Assetto Corsa EVO VR finally gets a performance boost Hello, Dot on Quest 3 leaves early access and a lot to be desired MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

OpenAI quietly funded independent math benchmark before setting record with o3

AI research

Former OpenAI researcher explains what "Ask the AI" really means

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI's chief scientist Jakub Pachocki says there is evidence that AI models discover novel insights

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

US Copyright Office says fair use does not cover AI trained on "vast troves of copyrighted works

AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

Google News