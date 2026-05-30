OpenAI's Codex can now operate your Windows PC autonomously, hunting bugs and testing apps on its own

OpenAI has expanded its Codex app to Windows 11, adding "Computer Use" and mobile access. The AI can now use apps, files, and other resources on a PC, even when the user isn't at the computer. That means testing apps, hunting bugs, or reviewing work. The feature is toggled on in Codex's settings. Commands like @computer or @Paint target specific programs.

Codex is also now available through the ChatGPT app on iPhone and Android for starting or monitoring tasks on a Windows machine remotely. Computer Use launched on macOS in April. Mobile access followed in May.

The rapid Codex expansion is part of OpenAI's plan to build a "super app" for work and daily life. ChatGPT could eventually fold into that app too, though the brand is likely too strong to subsume under the Codex name, which primarily targets developers.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1