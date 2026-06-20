OpenAI's Codex can now watch you work once and repeat the task forever

OpenAI released a new feature called Record & Replay for the Codex app on macOS. Users can walk the AI agent through a workflow onc, like uploading a YouTube video with metadata, a thumbnail, and subtitles. Codex turns that recording into a reusable "skill" and can then repeat the process on its own. The feature isn't available yet in the EU, the UK, or Switzerland, and it requires Computer Use to be turned on. Computer Use has been available in the EU since June 16.

Also new in version 26.616: bulk actions for the Automations history, plus the ability to hand off threads between a local and remote host to continue tasks on a connected machine. Codex is OpenAI's AI agent for coding and white-collar-work automation. The app is free to download, but you need a paid ChatGPT account to get real use out of it.

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