OpenAI's Codex gets a plugin marketplace for Slack, Notion, Figma, and more

OpenAI is adding plugins to Codex that integrate with popular work tools like Slack, Figma, Notion, Gmail, and Google Drive. The plugins go beyond coding - OpenAI says they also help with planning, research, and coordination. Under the hood, plugins bundle predefined prompt workflows ("skills"), app integrations, and MCP server configurations into installable packages, similar to ChatGPT integrations. They work across the Codex app, command line, and IDE extensions. Developers can build their own and distribute them through local or team-wide "marketplaces." An official curated directory is already live, with self-publishing coming soon.

The move is part of OpenAI's broader push into coding tools and enterprise customers, which includes a planned "super app" combining ChatGPT, Codex, and the Atlas browser. Codex now has over 1.6 million weekly active users, with a Windows version shipping just recently.

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