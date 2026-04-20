OpenAI's Codex now watches your screen to remember what you're working on

OpenAI rolled out Chronicle for its Codex app. The feature uses screen recordings to build memories Codex taps into as context for future tasks, so it knows what users are referring to, which tools they're using, and what projects they're working on without a fresh explanation each time.

Chronicle runs in the background, with AI agents turning recordings into summaries saved locally as Markdown files. The recordings are kept temporarily and, per OpenAI, deleted after six hours.

It's launching as an opt-in preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers on macOS, but isn't available in the EU, UK, or Switzerland. Users enable it in Codex settings under "Personalization" by turning on "Memories" and then "Chronicle," and granting macOS screen recording and accessibility permissions.

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OpenAI warns that Chronicle burns through rate limits quickly, raises the risk of prompt injection attacks—malicious instructions smuggled in through displayed websites—and stores memories unencrypted on the device.