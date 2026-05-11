OpenAI's DeployCo subsidiary adopts Palantir's playbook, building a moat from workflows no lab can simulate

Ask about this article… Search

OpenAI is building a consulting and implementation business. The "OpenAI Deployment Company," internally called DeployCo, is a majority-controlled subsidiary designed to help companies integrate AI systems into their core operations.

The launch comes with more than four billion dollars in investment, as previously leaked. Private equity firm TPG is leading the partnership, with Advent, Bain Capital, and Brookfield serving as co-lead partners. A total of 19 investors, consultants, and system integrators are involved, including Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Warburg Pincus, BBVA, and consulting firms Bain & Company, Capgemini, and McKinsey.

As part of the launch, OpenAI is also acquiring British consulting firm Tomoro, which has worked with clients like Tesco, Virgin Atlantic, and Supercell. Around 150 so-called Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) and deployment specialists will transfer to DeployCo once the deal closes. The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval.

Ad

DeployCo borrows Palantir's playbook for AI rollouts

The Forward Deployed Engineering model that OpenAI is formalizing here originally comes from Palantir's data analytics business. Starting in the mid-2000s, Palantir sent its own engineers directly to intelligence agencies, military clients, and later private-sector companies because its platform was nearly unusable without heavy customization. Data lived in heterogeneous legacy systems, workflows were complex, and security requirements were strict. Those on-site engagements eventually produced reusable product components.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1

The parallel to OpenAI is obvious: an AI model or API is abstract on its own. Real value only comes from embedding it in business processes, data pipelines, and compliance structures. Going forward, OpenAI engineers will work directly at client sites, identify specific workflows, and build tailored systems that connect OpenAI models with a company's data, tools, and control mechanisms. According to OpenAI, a typical engagement starts with a diagnostic phase, followed by a few prioritized workflows that then go into production iteratively.

The key difference is the ecosystem. Palantir largely operates alone. OpenAI is bringing in an entire network of capital partners and consultants, including TPG, McKinsey, Bain, and Capgemini, to scale distribution across their portfolio companies.

Ad

Early access to new models gives DeployCo a built-in edge

The subsidiary operates as an independent business unit but stays tightly connected to OpenAI. That setup is supposed to give FDEs early access to upcoming model capabilities. On the client side, OpenAI says more than 2,000 portfolio companies from its investment partners are lined up as potential customers. DeployCo also plans to grow through additional acquisitions.

OpenAI Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser says AI is increasingly capable of doing meaningful work within organizations, and the challenge now is helping companies integrate these systems into the infrastructure and workflows that drive their business.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-2

ChatGPT Enterprise remains untouched and continues to serve as a horizontal licensing product. DeployCo operates a layer deeper. Instead of selling seats, it builds custom systems that tie models to client data, tools, and governance requirements. The BBVA project that OpenAI cites as a reference shows how both can work together: according to OpenAI, the collaboration started with a ChatGPT Enterprise rollout and has since grown to 120,000 employees across 25 countries, with AI embedded at the core of the bank's processes. How deeply custom integrations supplement or replace the licensing product is something OpenAI leaves unanswered.

Ad

DeployCo is OpenAI's answer to the coming commoditization of AI models

DeployCo is more than a new sales channel. It's OpenAI's answer to a question every model provider increasingly faces: how do you keep customers when competitors' models catch up?

The first answer is the business model itself. Consulting and integration margins come on top of token revenue, not instead of it. Every system DeployCo builds ultimately runs on OpenAI models, and with versions like the significantly more expensive GPT-5.5 plus potential fine-tuned enterprise variants, there's plenty of room to grow token revenue per customer. More than a million companies already use OpenAI's products, according to the company, but many enterprise AI projects stall in the pilot stage. That's exactly the gap DeployCo is meant to close, and the more integrations succeed, the stronger the demand for more AI across the organization.

The second answer is lock-in. When a company builds core processes around GPT models, OpenAI-specific tools, and FDE-designed architectures, a competing chatbot subscription can't just replace that. Switching costs shift from a contract question to a major IT overhaul.

The third answer is the most strategically important one. If frontier models continue converging in capability and become commoditized, the competitive moat won't be in the model itself but in how deeply it's integrated at the customer level.

Just like at Palantir, the field work also flows back the other way: every recurring workflow, integration challenge, and failure mode FDEs encounter is direct input for the next generation of agentic models and productized solutions, which is feedback no competitor without an enterprise field operation can match.

That's exactly the moat DeployCo and Anthropic's alternative are building right now, before they need it.