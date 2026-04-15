OpenAI's European Stargate plans shrink as Microsoft and Google take over capacity

Back in July 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed confidence that the conditions were right to bring Stargate to Narvik, Norway. Just a few months later, that optimism has largely evaporated. OpenAI hasn't closed the deal for the Norwegian data center near the Arctic Circle, nor is it sticking with its UK Stargate project. Both sites were developed by neocloud provider Nscale.

Microsoft is stepping in, leasing 30,000 Nvidia Vera Rubin chips at the Narvik facility on top of an existing $6.2 billion deal. The London Nscale data center is going to Google, according to Bloomberg. OpenAI's once-sweeping infrastructure promise of $1.4 trillion has shrunk to a more concrete forecast of $600 billion by 2030.

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