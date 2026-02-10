OpenAI's first AI device won't arrive until 2027 as company ditches "io" branding

OpenAI won't be using the name "io" for its planned AI hardware devices. That's according to a court filing submitted as part of a trademark lawsuit brought by audio startup iyO, Wired reports. OpenAI had already scrubbed references to the project back in June 2025.

OpenAI VP Peter Welinder said the company reviewed its naming strategy and decided against "io." OpenAI also revealed that its first hardware device won't ship until the end of February 2027 at the earliest - later than previously indicated. No packaging or marketing materials exist yet.

OpenAI acquired the hardware startup from former Apple designer Jony Ive for $6.5 billion in May 2025. Over the weekend, a fake Super Bowl ad allegedly showing OpenAI's device made the rounds online. OpenAI spokesperson Lindsay McCallum told Wired the company had nothing to do with it.

