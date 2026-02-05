OpenAI's Frontier gives AI agents employee-like identities, shared context, and enterprise permissions

Ask about this article… Search

OpenAI's new Frontier platform helps companies build and manage AI agents. The goal: turn isolated AI systems into integrated "AI employees" with shared context and clear permissions.

OpenAI has unveiled a new platform called Frontier, designed to help companies build, deploy, and manage AI agents.

The company argues that AI models in organizations aren't reaching their potential because systems are fragmented across different clouds, data platforms, and applications. AI agents are everywhere, but they work in isolation. Each one lacks the context it needs to do its job well, and every new agent just adds more complexity.

Ad

Frontier tries to fix this by giving AI agents what human employees need to work effectively: shared context, structured onboarding, learning from feedback, and permissions.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1

Agents get their own identity and tap into shared business context

Each AI agent gets its own identity with specific permissions. Enterprise Identity & Access Management (IAM) covers both human employees and AI agents, letting them act on the company's behalf.

Frontier connects enterprise systems like CRM, ticketing tools, and internal applications to give AI agents a common business context. OpenAI calls this a "semantic layer for the enterprise" that all agents can access.

Ad

The platform provides an execution environment where agents can analyze data, work with files, run code, and use tools. Agents build "memories" from past interactions to improve over time. Built-in evaluation features show managers and agents what's working and what's not.

Platform uses open standards with enterprise certifications

Frontier uses open standards and integrates with existing systems, accessible through ChatGPT, Atlas workflows, or business applications. It holds standard enterprise security certifications, including SOC 2 Type II and various ISO standards, with full audit logs for agent actions.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-2

The platform launches first with selected enterprise companies, supported by OpenAI developers. No pricing or general availability timeline yet.