OpenAI's GPT-4 retires at the end of April

OpenAI plans to remove its GPT-4 language model from ChatGPT on April 30, according to a recent changelog announcement. The company will replace it entirely with GPT-4o, which OpenAI says performs better than the original model across writing, programming, and STEM tasks. While GPT-4 will disappear from ChatGPT, developers can still access it through OpenAI's API. The 2023 model, which CEO Sam Altman indicated cost over $100 million to develop, remains at the center of several ongoing copyright disputes, including a lawsuit from the New York Times.
