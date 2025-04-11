AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI's GPT-4 retires at the end of April

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI plans to remove its GPT-4 language model from ChatGPT on April 30, according to a recent changelog announcement. The company will replace it entirely with GPT-4o, which OpenAI says performs better than the original model across writing, programming, and STEM tasks. While GPT-4 will disappear from ChatGPT, developers can still access it through OpenAI's API. The 2023 model, which CEO Sam Altman indicated cost over $100 million to develop, remains at the center of several ongoing copyright disputes, including a lawsuit from the New York Times.

