OpenAI's GPT-5.2 Pro solves math problems that stumped every AI model before it

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian
Jan 24, 2026

OpenAI has a new math champion. GPT-5.2 Pro just set a record on the notoriously difficult FrontierMath benchmark, according to testing by Epoch AI. The model hit 31 percent on the hardest tier (Tier 4) - a major leap from Gemini 3 Pro's previous best of 19 percent. Epoch AI ran the tests manually through the ChatGPT website because of API issues.

GPT-5.2 Pro scored 31 percent on FrontierMath Tier 4, outpacing Gemini 3 Pro (19 percent) and GPT-5.2 xhigh (17 percent). | Image: Epoch AI

GPT-5.2 Pro cracked 15 of 48 tasks, including four problems no model had solved before. Several mathematicians gave the solutions mostly positive reviews, though some criticized the lack of precision in certain explanations.

The benchmark results line up with recent reports about AI models—particularly GPT-5-Thinking and -Pro—proving genuinely useful for tackling mathematical problems. GPT-5 has reportedly solved Erdős problems on its own and helped researchers work through others. Still, renowned mathematician Terence Tao cautions against drawing premature conclusions.

Source: EpochAI