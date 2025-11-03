OpenAI's growth obsession continues as AWS becomes the latest megadeal in its scaling spree

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI has signed a $38 billion multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to run and expand its AI models using AWS infrastructure. The partnership includes access to AWS UltraServers powered by hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs and scalable CPUs. The agreement runs through at least 2026, with extension options. OpenAI's flagship models, such as GPT-5, will remain exclusive to Microsoft Azure and OpenAI's own platform, except for its open-source models.

The AWS deal adds to a string of recent partnerships by OpenAI: with Nvidia and Broadcom for at least 10 gigawatts of compute each, AMD for up to 6 gigawatts, and Oracle for 4.5 gigawatts.

