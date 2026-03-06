Ad
OpenAI's new GPT-5.4 model powers ChatGPT for Excel with finance-optimized reasoning

Matthias Bastian
Mar 6, 2026

OpenAI is launching "ChatGPT for Excel," a beta add-in that lets users create, edit, and analyze spreadsheets through natural language. The tool runs on the new GPT-5.4 model, which OpenAI says is specifically optimized for financial tasks like modeling, scenario analysis, and data evaluation.

ChatGPT running as an add-in inside Microsoft Excel. The left side shows a balance sheet with financial data from 2020 to 2023, while the right panel shows ChatGPT responding to a cash flow analysis question and making changes directly in the worksheet. | Image: OpenAI

OpenAI tested its own models alongside Opus 4.6 on an internal benchmark designed to evaluate real investment banking tasks, such as building a three-statement model with correct formatting and sources.

Model Average Score (higher is better)
GPT-5 0,437
GPT-5.2 Thinking 0,684
GPT-5.2 Pro 0,717
GPT-5.4 Thinking 0,873
Opus 4.6 0,641

OpenAI is also rolling out financial data connections for providers like FactSet, Moody's, S&P Global, and LSEG. ChatGPT for Excel is initially available in the US, Canada, and Australia for Business, Enterprise, Pro, and Plus users. A version for Google Sheets is planned to follow.

Source: OpenAI