OpenAI's new Pulse feature lets ChatGPT start the conversation

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

OpenAI is testing a new feature called Pulse that aims to make ChatGPT a more proactive assistant. Instead of waiting for questions, ChatGPT now pulls in information on its own and delivers daily updates.

Ad

Once a day, Pulse pulls together a set of personalized updates based on your usage history. ChatGPT scans your past chats, saved feedback, and any linked apps like Google Calendar or Gmail overnight to find relevant info. The next day, you get a set of visual cards with updates you can skim, open, or save for later. The idea is to give you useful information before you even ask for it, OpenAI says.

Right now, Pulse is only available as a preview for ChatGPT Pro users on the mobile app

ChatGPT as a proactive assistant

OpenAI describes Pulse as the first step toward making ChatGPT more like an autonomous agent that acts on its own, not just when you prompt it. These daily updates can include anything from recipe ideas and travel plans to next steps for bigger goals like a new workout routine.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

You can steer Pulse with the "Curate" tool, setting topics for upcoming days - for example, event tips for the weekend or updates on specific interests. Each card can be rated with a thumbs up or down, and you can review or delete your feedback at any time.

OpenAI says the more you share about your interests, the better Pulse gets. Early tests with students in the "ChatGPT Lab" show that the benefits increase as you add more details. In one case, after a chat about planning a trip to Taiwan, a user got not only calendar reminders but also train schedules they hadn't even searched for.

If you connect external services like Gmail or Google Calendar, Pulse can remind you about birthdays, suggest restaurants for your trip, or help outline a meeting. But giving ChatGPT access to your personal accounts comes with risks (the same holds for Google Gemini and similar tools). Studies have repeatedly shown that apps built on large language models are still vulnerable to often surprisingly simple cyberattacks.

Ad