OpenAI's Prism combines LaTeX editor, reference manager, and GPT-5.2 in one tool

OpenAI has launched Prism, a free AI workspace for scientific writing. The tool runs on GPT-5.2 and combines a LaTeX editor, reference manager, and AI assistant in a cloud-based environment. Researchers can create unlimited projects and invite collaborators.

The AI has access to the entire document and can help with writing, editing, and structuring. Users can search and incorporate academic literature from sources like arXiv. Whiteboard sketches or handwritten equations can be converted directly to LaTeX via image upload. Real-time collaboration with co-authors is also supported.

Prism is based on Crixet, a LaTeX platform that OpenAI acquired. The tool aims to eliminate the need to switch between different programs like editors, PDFs, and reference managers. Prism is available now for anyone with a ChatGPT account at prism.openai.com. Availability for Business and Enterprise plans will follow later.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1