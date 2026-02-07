OpenAI's UAE deal with G42 shows AI models are cultural products as much as technical tools

OpenAI is working with Abu Dhabi-based G42 on a custom ChatGPT for the UAE, Semafor reports. The version will speak the local Arabic dialect and may include content restrictions. One source said the UAE wants the chatbot to project a political line consistent with the monarchy's. Global ChatGPT will stay available but adapted to local laws, notifying users when content violates regulations. OpenAI is fine-tuning rather than retraining to cut costs.

G42 is led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan—the UAE President's brother, National Security Advisor, and head of the largest sovereign wealth fund. The companies have been partners since October 2023.

These adaptations show AI models are cultural products as much as technical tools. Generated content flows into every corner of society, and even small changes to cultural narratives can have lasting effects; which is why both China and the US are working to control their AI models' output to shape domestic conversations and spread their worldviews abroad.

