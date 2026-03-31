Oracle reportedly lays off thousands of employees to bankroll its massive AI infrastructure bet

Oracle is laying off thousands of employees to fund its AI infrastructure push. Business Insider broke the story, and CNBC confirmed the cuts through two anonymous sources. Oracle, which had 162,000 employees as of May 2025, declined to comment.

The cuts stem from Oracle's aggressive AI spending, which has pushed the company into debt as cash flow shrinks. Since announcing plans to raise $50 billion in January, the stock has lost roughly a quarter of its value. TD Cowen analysts estimate that eliminating 20,000 to 30,000 positions could free up as much as $10 billion in cash flow.

On an earnings call, co-CEO Clay Magouyrk defended the spending, saying AI hardware demand outpaces supply. He pointed to $553 billion in guaranteed revenue, including a $455 billion order from OpenAI. But whether OpenAI can actually pay up remains unclear; the ChatGPT maker is also burning through cash at a rapid clip.

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Oracle's internal termination email cites only "current business needs" without giving a specific reason. Meta is also reportedly planning large-scale layoffs to offset its own massive AI infrastructure costs.