Oracle to cut thousands of jobs as AI spending drains cash

Oracle is planning to cut thousands of jobs to manage the massive costs of its AI data center expansion, Bloomberg reports. The cuts will affect multiple divisions and could be implemented as early as March. Some reductions target job categories the company expects to need less due to AI. Oracle had around 162,000 employees worldwide as of the end of May 2025. Under Chairman Larry Ellison, Oracle is investing heavily in data centers for AI customers like OpenAI.

Analysts expect the company's free cash flow to turn negative in the coming years before the spending starts to pay off around 2030. In February, Oracle announced plans to raise up to $50 billion this year through debt and equity sales. The stock has fallen 54 percent from its September 2025 high. Oracle had already disclosed in September a restructuring plan costing up to $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history.

