Oscar winners and Hollywood A-listers launch coalition to set AI rules for entertainment industry

The Creators Coalition on AI (CCAI) brings together filmmakers and artists pushing for common standards around AI use in the entertainment industry. Oscar winners Daniel Kwan and Jonathan Wang founded the group alongside actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Paul McCartney, Guillermo Del Toro, and Mark Ruffalo have signed on as supporters.

The coalition isn't against AI outright—instead, it's pushing for clear guidelines. The group focuses on four main issues: getting consent and fair pay when creative work is used for training data, protecting jobs in the industry, establishing safeguards against deepfakes and misuse, and keeping human creativity at the center of the creative process. The CCAI aims to become a central hub for industry-wide conversations about these issues.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1